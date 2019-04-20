Pop star, Jire, returns with ‘Toyin Tomato

By ROTIMI AGBANA

Jire, one of the youngest artistes in the Nigerian music industry is back with a smash hit tune titled ‘Toyin Tomato’, produced by serial hit-maker, Young John.

The new song is Jire’s first musical offering in 2019 and according to music pundits, it is a solid jam that would transform into a hit in no time.

Before now, Jire who is currently signed on to Logica records and also a student of music and creative arts at Babcock University, has released successful singles such as ‘International Mami’, ‘King of the Hood’, ‘Baby My Lover’ and ‘Logba Logba’.