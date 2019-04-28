PDP is a useless party, Lauretta Onochie spits fire

By Nwafor Sunday

Angered with the statement made by the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie called PDP a ‘useless’ party.

Recall that Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom on a private visit, moment he commissioned some developmental projects built by the governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima on Thursday.

On hearing of Buhari’s trip to the UK, Secondus said that Mr President embarked on a ‘voyage unknown’.

He condemned Buhari’s trip, noting that he (Buhari), did not notify the National Assembly or hand over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Kogi Guber: PDP leaders meet in Abuja, set eyes on victory

Secondus accused Buhari of neglecting his primary responsibility, which is to secure life and properties of the citizens.

His words, “Eight local government areas of Katsina State, which is Buhari’s home state, have been overtaken by bandits.

“Insecurity has risen to a level where people question if there is still government in Nigeria”.

Reacting to the above hypothetical statement via her official tweeter handle, Onochie described PDP as a useless party which is always in search of stories to concoct.

She reminisced on the viral banality and platitudinous story of the cloned Buhari which she asserted that if someone was cloned directly into an adult, he might need a regular dose of Clonemaquine 1000mg to sustain the cloning.

Stop celebrating criminality, Secondus tells APC’s supporters

In another development, Presidency on Saturday averred that Buhari could govern the country from anywhere in the world.

Disclosing this yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said that so long as the President’s absence was for a short period, he did not need to inform the National Assembly as requested by Secondus.

Citing a section in the constitution, Garba said, “No that is not necessary. The President can exercise authority from wherever he is as he is currently doing.

“This is a relatively short absence. If you check Section 145 (1) and (2) of the Constitution, you will see that the law is only infringed upon when such absence extends to 21 days.”