PAP: Again, Ijaws warn against conspiracy to blackmail, replace Dokubo

* As PAP director accuses Dokubo of assassination attempt

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – IJAWS have, again, alleged organised conspiracy to sack and replace Prof Charles Dokubo as Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, with vow to, at all cost, resist all such attempts.

I’m Not Running In 2020 – Hillary Clinton

Izanzan Intellectual Camp of IIA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Arerebo Yerinmene Salaco Jnr, accused a “certain director in PAP of orchestrating the conspiracy to blackmail and discredit Prof Charles Dokubo with intention to have him sacked.

Salaco Jnr, statement further claimed IIA is “aware of how certain political bigwigs from other ethnicities are enviously fighting tooth and nail to frustrate smooth running of PAP under Dokubo.”

The body’s latest concern follows a text message conversation, made available to Vanguard, in which the said director raised alarm over an Abuja assassination attempt at his life by armed men allegedly acting in the orders of Dokubo.

In one of the text conversation sent to one Miebi Bribena, the said Director said he was being target to be killed, “because of my refusal to allow them siphon N1.8bn meant for all of you (Amnesty beneficiaries)”.

It further said, “Ijaws have repeatedly passed vote of confidence on Prof. Charles Dokubo who doubles as Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, for his revolutionary enhancement of the running of PAP and the improved benefits it has brought to the development of the region and it people.

“We caution the concerned Director to stop the blackmail against Dokubo and the inclination to constitute a clog in the wheel of the smooth running of the programme.

“Ijaw people have made enormous sacrifices to ensure that the oil rich region is given the attention it deserves. No one can claim ignorance of the huge price Ijaws paid to bring about Presidential Amnesty initiated to give room for long-term solutions to the Niger Deltan agitation.

“We are firmly resolved to protect all sons and daughters of Ijaw Nation whenever our interest conflict with those who do not mean well for us and have always frowned at positive plans initiated by Ijaw people. We shall never allow anybody to plan evil against our kinsmen and women that are in the helms of affairs.”

Meanwhile, Spokesman to apex youth leadership organ, Ijaw Youth Congress, IYC, Worldwide, Daniel Dasimaka, has hinted that, “litigation would be great solution to this weighty alligation (sponsorship of assassination attempt) targeted at tarnishing the image of a gentleman, academia like Prof Dokubo