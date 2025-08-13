Ijaw group cautions against misrepresentation of PAP

PAP boss, Otuaro

By Emem Idio

The Izon Cultural Heritage Centre (ICHC) has called for accurate representation of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), describing it as a peace-building initiative for the entire Niger Delta, rather than an ethnic or political tool.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, ICHC Chairman Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei, in reaction to a statement credited to Dr. Shola Mese, a representative in the President Amnesty programme, stressed that the PAP is a federal intervention designed to address the needs of its documented 30,000 beneficiaries — delegates drawn from across the Niger Delta region without bias.

Kemepadei reaffirmed the group’s confidence in the leadership of PAP Interim Administrator Dr. Dennis Otuaro, noting his commitment to inclusivity, fairness, and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He highlighted Otuaro’s record of engaging stakeholders from various ethnic backgrounds to ensure equitable delivery of the programme.

According to ICHC, the PAP has moved beyond its disarmament phase and is now focused on reintegration, capacity building, and welfare for already registered beneficiaries across all Niger Delta communities.

The group emphasised that this phase operates strictly on the basis of the existing list of beneficiaries, which includes Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo, Isoko, and other ethnic nationalities.

Kemepadei encouraged all stakeholders to work together in fostering unity, peace, and development in the region, adding that the PAP should remain a platform for empowerment and progress rather than a source of division.