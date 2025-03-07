Rivers Crisis: Group demands arrest of Asari Dokubo over alleged threats to oil production

The Rivers Restoration Movement (RRM) has demanded the arrest of prominent Ijaw leaders over alleged threats to disrupt oil production if the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is impeached.

RRM, an interest group based in Port Harcourt, accused former militant leader, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, and the President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, of allegedly threatening the Nigerian state.

The group’s Director-General, Johnson Georgewill, made the remarks in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Georgewill also accused the National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), High Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, of making violent threats should Fubara be removed from office.

According to him, the statements attributed to the figures were reckless, thoughtless, and provocative, posing a significant threat to national security and peaceful co-existence.

“As a group that stands for peace, justice, and a united Nigeria, we believe that no individual or organisation has a monopoly on violence.

“Therefore, we call on security agencies to arrest Dokubo, Okaba, and Sara-Igbe, as well as any other individual or group that threatens the Nigerian State, its economy, or its people,” he stated.

Georgewill questioned whether those making the threats to sabotage the nation’s economy considered themselves more Ijaw than the nine Ijaw lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He also criticised the Ijaw leaders for not speaking up for the nine lawmakers, who, he alleged that had been maltreated, humiliated, and denied their allowances by Fubara for over a year.

The RRM boss further accused the Fubara-led administration of depriving the legislators of their entitlements, in spite of any court ruling declaring their seats vacant.

“Nigeria operates a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law.

“The Supreme Court being the highest court in the land has already given its ruling, and Gov. Fubara is bound to comply with its decision,” Georgewill asserted.

He urged the public to disregard what he described as ‘’baseless and ineffective threats,’’ emphasising that the nation’s laws remained supreme.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, stated that the police was fully aware of the threats, particularly those made by militants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Niger Delta Rescue Movement, a militant group, had threatened to attack oil installations in protest against the withholding of the state’s federal allocation.

The group also issued a warning to non-indigenes in Rivers, urging them to leave for their safety, claiming that hostilities were imminent.

However, Adepoju dismissed these threats from militants and other individuals, assuring the public that the police, alongside other security agencies, are prepared to contain any attempt to destabilise the state.

“We are addressing the situation step by step; no one has a monopoly on violence.

“The command is handling the situation and is prepared for any developments,” he assured.

Adepoju emphasised that all eyes are on the state, and the police would not allow anyone to escalate tensions.

According to him, those threatening national security lack the capacity to challenge the government.

“Gov. Fubara, who has been handling the situation with great maturity and composure, remains committed to peace; so, nothing will happen.

“The police are fully equal to the task,” he affirmed.

The police commissioner urged residents to continue with their lawful activities, assuring them that their safety remains a top priority. (NAN)