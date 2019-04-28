NUC unveils governance structure for private varsities

…Ade-Ojo gives 2 graduates N5m to start business

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE National Universities Commission (NUC) says it has developed a blueprint for the rapid revitalization of university education in the country for the years 2019 – 2023. Its Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, disclosed this during the 3rd convocation ceremony of Elizade University, Ilara- Mokin, Ondo State.

“The development of the blueprint was thought on an extensive multi-stakeholder base and inputs were sought from students, parents, teaching and non-teaching, Vice-Chancellors and other stakeholders”, Rasheed said.

“Data were gathered to determine our rank and challenges faced in the system in this time, as well as to seek practicable and sustainable solutions to the challenges and the cost implication for the solution”. Speaking on the challenges of governance in private universities, the NUC ES said, “The Commission has also produced the board of corporate governance for private universities to guide the Proprietors, the Board of Trustees, Governing Council and management.

“The document clearly delineates the role of each level of governance structure to improve university governance in Nigeria”.

He lauded Elizade University for grooming the graduates “into potential experts, future leaders and next-generation solution providers in various sectors of our national life”.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Olukayode Amund, who said 131 students from four faculties graduated, noted that the university lays emphasis on character moulding.

“Our emphasis is to produce graduates that would positively affect the society when they occupy high public offices or political positions in future or as captains of industry or commerce in the private sector”, Amund said.

The founder of the University, Chief Micheal Ade-Ojo, admonished the new graduates to go and excel in the chosen careers even as he gave N5m to two of them to start a joint business. 18 of the new graduates had first class, 73 second class upper division, 35 second class lower division and five third class.