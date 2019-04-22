N-Delta youths back Dogara for Speaker

ASABA—As the race for the leadership of the 9th National Assembly, NASS, hot up, youth groups, opinion leaders and stakeholders in the Niger Delta region have resolved to throw their weight solidly behind the return of the incumbent, the Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Niger Delta youth groups and stakeholders have consequently unveiled plans for a systematic lobby of relevant personalities including federal lawmakers from the oil-rich region to work towards the re-election of Dogara as the House Speaker.

A prominent leader from the region, Dr. Ufuoma Omakara made the disclosure during a chat with newsman, saying the decision was part of resolutions reached at the meeting of leaders of affiliate groups under the aegis of Coalition of Niger-Delta Youth Groups and Stakeholders’ Forum, weekend.

He said the decision to back and recommend Speaker Dogara for the Reps number one seat was informed by his outstanding leadership qualities that saw the House remaining well-coordinated since 2015 when he assumed the position.

According to him, the Nigerian House of Representatives have neither seen such tranquility, nor exhibited the diligence that has been it’s hallmark since the return to democracy in 1999, until the coming of the Dogara’s leadership, which gave a sense of belonging to the Green Chamber lawmakers as well as brought pride to Nigerians.