Ibom Air to begin operation ahead May 29- Udoh

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

COMMISSIONER for Information and Strategy Akwa Ibom State, Charles Udoh yesterday said the Ibom Air would commence commercial flight operations across Nigeria ahead of the swearing-in of Governor Udom Emmanuel into office for the second term on May 29, 2019.

Udoh who made the assertion during a Radio interview yesterday in Uyo said the day-to-day running of government and continued development effort even during the electioneering campaigns demonstrates that the Governor’s commitment to the development of the state.

He listed the renovated General hospital, Equita in Oron, Immanuel General hospital, Eket, Awa cottage hospital in Onna local government areas as well some completed road as projects billed for commissioning before democracy anniversary on May 29.

He dismissed insinuations that the governor expended the state funds into his re-election campaigns, stressing that Governor Emmanuel is a trusted and committed leader with sound financial expertise, prudent in management of the state funds.

READ ALSO: Why APC lost in Akwa Ibom — PDP elders

Udoh said, “True to his avowed pledge to making Akwa Ibom a reference point in industrialization and development as well as a destination for visitors and tourists, Governor Udom Emmanuel has put in place the enabling environment to attract investors to the state.

“To this end, the government is working assiduously and gearing huge resources into the maintenance and utilization of all necessary public utilities and facilities like the Akpabio International Stadium, the Victor Attah International Airport, the 4- Point by Sheraton; the provision of power and good network of roads like the ongoing construction of ring roads along Oron road and Aka-Nung Udoe for the convenience of Visitors and investor to the state”

On what Akwa Ibom people should expect from the government having been re-elected into office, Charles Udoh assured that about 26 industries will be in operation in the state that would attract massive employment and job opportunities for the idle population.

“I, therefore, call on all to join hands with Governor Udom Emmanuel to build an Akwa Ibom State we will all be proud of for posterity and future generations”, he stressed

On the dividend of the UEFA match tour held in the state last week, Udoh said, the event attracted increased income to the state as the footballers and officials paid for their hotel accommodation, food, transportation among other expenses.

“The UEFA Champions League Trophy Match played here was a clear testimony that the state is fast becoming a destination of choice in global reckoning. Akwa Ibom was picked alongside Lagos state as the only two states in the country for the friendly football tour”, he boasted

VANGUARD