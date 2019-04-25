Fayemi pledges improved healthcare delivery in Ekiti

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti says his administration will not relent in providing improved healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

Fayemi also said his government would continue to work with development partners to reduce infant mortality rate through advocacy, sensitisation and provision of facilities.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday at the flag off of the 2019 African Vaccination Week held in Igede Ekiti, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Controversy over police killing of suspected robber

Fayemi, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said improved global vaccination coverage could help prevent additional 1.5 million deaths in addition to the two million infant mortality it averts every year.

The governor said the goal of the African Vaccination Week was to raise awareness about the importance of immunisation to mankind.

He added that the African Vaccination Week provides an opportunity for communities to strengthen immunisation services through advocacy, education, communication and other activities.

The governor called on citizens of the state to take advantage of the programme to get their children vaccinated.

Earlier in her address, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services in the state, Dr Mojisola Kolade, had commended the state government for working assiduously to get satisfactory performance indicators in subsequent vaccination programmes.

FG to introduce solar-powered tricycles ― Minister

Kolade, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi, revealed that immunisation was one of the most successful and cost effective public health intervention programmes.

The Ekiti State Coordinator of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Olufunmilola Kolude, said that the African Vaccination Week would unite the African Region of WHO to strengthen immunisation services and systems to ensure that everyone everywhere was protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The WHO Representative called for greater action on immunisation across the African Region, with a particular focus on spotlighting the role that everyone could play in the effort.

Present at the flag off were the Coordinating Director of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government, Mr Samuel Ehindero, the wife of Onigede of Igede, Olori Kike Aladesuru, nursing mothers, market women, chiefs as well as staff of the State Primary Health Care, and Ministry of Health and Human Services.