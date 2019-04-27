Ex-CBN Gov Sanusi, Prof. Wale Omole counsel against mad rush for wealth — Adedoyin

…as former Access Bank Chairman Oni turns 85

Christians have been charged to give God hearty thanksgiving.

They were also urged to desist from mad rush for wealth but to adhere to Biblical teachings on morality.

These remarks were made by a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Joseph Sanusi, a former Lay President, Archdiocese of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Elder Michael Ayodeji Oni, and a former Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Wale Omole, at the 85th birthday of Elder Oni at his Dolphin Estate Lagos residence.

Christmas: Oborevwori urges Christians to reflect on lifestyle of Jesus Christ

They assured the nation of divine turnaround provided Nigerians imbibe Biblical teachings.

Specifically, Oni, who is also a former Chairman of Access Bank Plc, expressed gratitude to God, the Rotary community and others who contributed to the success of the occasion.