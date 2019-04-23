Breaking: Dogara fires back at Tinubu

By Nwafor Sunday

Following his statement against the Speaker House of the Representative, Yakubu Dogara and senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki, the former has on Tuesday replied the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, saying that he is ignorant of the budget process and advised him to mind his language.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, Dogara opined that, “Only the ignorant with dubious academic certificates will say the maker of a document has padded the document that only he can constitutionally make”.

Recall that Tinubu had on Sunday accused Saraki and Dogara of higjacking the 2018 budget. According to him, “Just look at how outgoing Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and their like, highjacked the budget process these past four years.

“National budgets were delayed and distorted as these actors repeatedly sought to pad budgets with pet projects that would profit them.

“Even worse, they cut funds intended to prosper projects that would have benefitted the average person”, he in a statement.

However in his reaction, Dogara averred, “Finally, we advise Asiwaju Tinubu to be circumspect in his use of language.

“In this case, he spoke as a spokesperson of depravity. Our reaction must therefore be seen as a provoked counter-punch.

“Anyone can descend into the gutter if he so wishes; but no one has a monopoly of gutter language.

“We won’t run an adult day care centre anymore on matters like this.”