Always give thanks to God

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

The best thing for a person to do is to always thank God. People should give thanks to God when they wake up in the morning for being alive to witness another day.

An ungrateful person does not know how to praise God and cannot receive from Him. They that are cheating on people cannot receive grace from God. Similarly people that do not think deeply would not know how to thank God. There are three types of thanksgiving.

First, thanksgiving God when you see somebody in a bad situation that yours is not as bad. Second than-ksgiving is when a person feel sad for losing money without losing his soul.

A person gives thanks when he sees people giving thanks in appreciation of the blessings of others. These are a tip of the tongue thanksgiving.

Thirdly, the thank-sgiving that comes from deep down the heart of the person or the thank-sgiving that comes as a result of a deep thought. This is thanksgiving of a living God.

For instance, a person that thinks about his or her past and realised he or she could have died but God spared his or her life. This is retrospective thinking that brings about the person thanking God. This is the kind of thanksgiving God cherishes.

It is out of the retrospect-ive thanksgiving that makes God to answer the person’s prayer. When Jesus wanted to raise up the dead person (Lazarus) his mind thought deeply about what God had been doing for him by always hearing Him and already heard Him. John 11:41-43 “…Father I thank You that You have heard Me. And I know You always hear Me…”

Jesus did not pray for the dead person to rise up but He raised up his voice and called the name of the dead person to rise up. It was the retrospective thought of Jesus that brought the power that revived Laz-arus.

Brethren there are two kinds of thoughts, hyper-tensive and thought of past events. What is hyper-tensive thought? It is a thought that makes people to always think about the-ir problems and how to proffer solutions for them. In fact people with this kind of thought are always afraid and sick, they would never think to say thank you God. The reason is that they have allowed their problems to over-whelm them. Therefore anybody that always thinks about his or her problems would not think about thanking and appre-ciating God.

Imagine the thought of the widow who had two shekels only and decided to give God. She was not thinking about her pover-ty. She was recognised more than those that gave huge money. (Mark 12:41-44 “…Many rich people threw in large amount. But a poor widow came and put in two very small copper coins worth only a fraction of a penny…I tell you the truth, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than all the other…”

It is therefore imperative for those that are genuine-ly serving God to let their thanksgiving come from the bottom of their heart so that they would be recognised and their re-quests would be granted.

