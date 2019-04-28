A change of attitude is desirable

By Funmi Komolafe

The Easter holiday is over but Christ remains with us.

How do I know? The Holy Bible gives us assurance of this in many verses but for our purpose, we’ll consider, the word of God as stated in Isaiah 53 vs. 5 “ But he was wounded for our transgressions he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed”.

Many Christians tend to pay more attention to the last part of this verse “ with his stripes we are healed”. This particular part of the verse we often remember when we are in pains. Or when someone dear to us is ill. Which is quite in order but our Lord Jesus means more to us.

We should always remember, “ he was bruised for our iniquities”. In other words, for the sins committed by you and I, he was bruised.

I share with you, a part of the sermon of Pastor Gbenga Oso, the General Overseer of Laughter Foundation Ministry.

He reminded us that with the death and resurrection of Christ, we have the power to overcome sin. It simply means that if Christ did not succumb to the devil’s temptation, you too can defeat the devil.

To defeat the devil, your attitude to the word of God must change. You must move from hearing the word to living by the Word. Once we live by the word, our chances of failing victims of Satan and his antics are remote.

Our Lord Jesus said to us in John 14vs. 27 “ Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid”.

With this, you need not be afraid of anything. Christ has overcome all challenges but you need to change your attitude towards the Lord. You cannot afford to be a Christian that refers to the Holy Bible only on Sundays. You need to make the word of God your companion.

Hebrew 4 vs. 12 -14 reminds us “ For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.

Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of him with whom we have to do.

Seeing then that we have a great high priest, that is passed into the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast to our profession”.

Need I say more? This passage is loaded with meaning. It is clear that the Word of God has a great impact on our thoughts and activities.

We are assured that with the right attitude, we are empowered to overcome all challenges because Jesus has borne our entire burden.

Brethren, you must arise and claim your victory that the death and resurrection of Christ has given us.

No child of God should allow any challenge to bring down your faith. Refuse to accept it as fate. Neither, health challenges, barrenness, financial limitation or any challenge should overpower your Spirit.

Ist John 4 vs. 4 gives us confidence “ Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world”.

Challenges are of the world. Either, they are afflictions from fellow human beings or inflicted on us by the forces of darkness.

But be assured that darkness can never overshadow light. No matter how long darkness has been with us, a moment of light will change all things.

Jesus said to us, in John 9 vs. 5 “…. I am the light of the world of the world”.

Brethren, connect with the Light of the world and all forms of darkness will vanish. Whatever it is that you do not want represents a dark spot in your life.

Resist the temptation to seek a short cut to the end of any challenge in your life. Jesus is the way. You only need to trust and obey and you will soon sing songs of victory over that challenge.

About two weeks ago, I heard the story of a Nigerian couple in Europe who gave birth to a set of triplets. The wife was about 55 and the husband closer to 60.

A great miracle of God.

The story I was told was that the couple had been under serious pressure from relations especially the mother in law. The woman became so worried that she advised her son to come home and secretly take a wife in the village. Since the wife lives in Europe, the plan was that she would never know.

Her son bluntly refused. His mother went about telling everyone who cared to listen that her daughter in law had bewitched her son. In her opinion that is the reason her son didn’t accept her suggestion.

Somehow, her plans leaked to the wife who insisted that it is only God that gives children. She intensified prayers and went for IVF. To the glory of God, she gave birth to a set of triplets, two boys and a girl but the mother in law did not live to see the grandchildren she wanted by all means.

She had died a few months before the children were born from health issues associated with worries.

This is why we need to be careful and be patient when confronted with challenges.

Had her son, heeded her wrong advice, his matrimonial life would have become complicated because what he plans to be a secret will blow open someday and this could destabilize his matrimonial life.

Brethren, at a time like this, we need to renew our faith in the Lord, ask for forgiveness and seek the mercy of God.

Believe it or not, there is hardly any human being without a challenge. It only varies. Sometimes, these challenges come as a test to our faith.

Let’s consider the story of Isaac and Rebekah. Genesis 25 vs. 21 “ And Isaac entreated the LORD for his wife, because she was barren: and the LORD was entreated of him, and Rebekah his wife conceived”.

Note that Isaac did not blame his wife for barrenness as many men do today. Rather, he lifted up his voice and prayed for God’s mercy for her and God answered his prayers.

This should be the attitude of couples to all challenges. Couples need to pray together to overcome a challenge.

Is your husband facing a challenge at work? As a wife, you cannot afford to be indifferent. Go on our knees and pray. Fast if need be and God will intervene.

Where time does not permit praying together, whenever you are praying make sure you pray for your spouse.

A joyful home is one in which Christ reigns.

Brethren, do not allow the Blood of Jesus to be shed in vain in your life.

Resolve to live by his Word and it shall be well with you in Jesus name.

By the grace of God, whatever has been dormant in your life will receive the power of resurrection in Jesus name.

Remain blessed.

