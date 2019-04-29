50 Edo youths commence Amazon Web Services Program

As the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State continues to fortify structures for the state’s growing tech ecosystem, the Edo Innovation Hub has strengthened ties with more technology giants, as at least 50 youths at the hub have commenced the Amazon Web Services training programme at the hub.



Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said the state government’s unrelenting drive to open the state up for investment is yielding fruits.

She said the Edo Innovation Hub has been a beehive of activities since its launch a year ago, opening up the space for youths interested in the highly-rewarding technology space to get top-of-the-range training and exposure in a serene environment.

She said the Hub is now home to three other hubs, namely Edo Innovates Hub, South-South Innovation Hub and Sabi Hub, which has attracted top technology companies Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Siemens and Amazon.

According to her, “At least 50 young people from the Curators Data Science Lab have commenced the Amazon Web Service Program, which builds their capacity in cloud computing. They have a high potential for employment with this training and are most likely going to be highly sought after. These are the kinds of training and opportunities at the hub.”

She said two new startups, Zaytun Naturals and New Digits, have also been birthed at the hub, noting that there are plans to expose Edo youths to more exciting opportunities so they can better contribute to development in the state.

“New Digits is a group of inventors developing energy gadgets. They have grown a successful business model that puts them on the path of profitability. This is very exciting for us at the hub and we are happy to be part of their success story,” she added.