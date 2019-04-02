2 dead as fuel tanker explodes in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-TRAGEDY struck in Ibadan on Thursday, as two unidentified people, male and female, were said to burn to death in a fire inferno that happened on at Onipepeye area, along Lagos Ibadan expressway, Ibadan.

In an interview with an eye witness, who identified himself as Abbey, said that the incident occurred while the fuel tanker driver that was coming from Lagos lane was trying to maneuver a commercial Nissan Micra taxi and in the process lost control and fell.

“It was the spillover of fuel from the fallen fuel tanker at the main road that catches fire from one pit under Onipepeye bridge, and before we could say anything, we heard a big explosion. It was so terrific, then there were tick flames everywhere and I think in the process where everyone was trying to get out of the scene that the two-person was so unlucky as the fire caught up with them.”

“We called the fire service personnel to come and rescue the situation before the fire started but it took them more than good forty minutes before they arrived, and by the time they got here, the fire had already burned two people till death.

“These people were inside their cars, trying to navigate their way to the main expressway, they should be coming from either Gbagi market or Gate axis, we did not recognise any of the victims, as you can see they have burnt beyond recognition, all their personal belongings also burned with them, so up till now we could not recognize them, nor contact their their family members, assuming the fire service people are here on time maybe they would have saved the situation,” he bemoaned.

While contacted on phone about the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi corroborated the report, adding that “a trailer loaded with premium motor spirit otherwise known as PMS fell down at Onipepeye, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, two people were burnt to death, as a result of the inferno, alongside with three vehicles and one motorcycle.