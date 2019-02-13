We’ve built digital technology that delivers seamless, affordable services — Ecobank MD

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Managing Di-rector of Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan said the bank has built a digital technology that enables it deliver seamless and affordable service to its customers.

He also stated that the bank’s focus on technology and innovation is what drives it to be a leader in the provision of financial services across Africa.

The Managing Director who had an interactive session with the media in Lagos said: “We provide full service banking right from the wholesale business to the small, medium scale and to individuals. To do this, we’ve built technology services that enable us deliver our services in a convenient, accessible and reliable manner. This is affordable and sustainable to our customers, while also ensuring good returns to our shareholders,” he stated.

Akinwuntan also said that Ecobank which commenced operations in five countries in 1989 has grown to become a formidable financial institution of repute in Africa and boasts of its presence in 40 countries in less than 30 years.

According to him: “We were established from day one as Pan-African entity with shareholding from 16 countries and within our first year of operation, we had established in five countries – Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, and Ivory Coast.