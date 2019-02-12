Stoning: APC differs with Buhari, vows to punish Ogun Gov after Polls

.Asks supporters to vote only its candidates

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress APC has accused Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun of sponsoring thugs to pelt President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries during its campaign rally in Abeokuta on Monday.

This was as the party asked its supporters to vote for only its candidates, a departure from the Presidential admonition to them to vote candidates of their point n choosing during the elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari had at the Monday rally, in an apparent attempt to calm frayed nerves told the supporters at the rally to follow their hearts, saying it was within their democratic rights to so do.

“I advise you to practice your civic right come next Saturday, and on the 2nd of March to choose whoever you like across the parties. This is your right, so there is no problem about it, I have no problem about it, and you shouldn’t have problems about it”, the president had said, deviating from the tradition of canvassing support for all candidates of the party, being its chief campaigner.

However, the party hierarchy yesterday differed with him, telling its supporters to vie for “all and only” APC candidates.

“We urge our teeming party supporters and members not to be disturbed by Monday’s condemnable incident. We urge all to continue trooping out enmasse for our remaining campaigns and vote massively for all and only APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections”, it stated.

The party in a strongly worded statement by its spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said Gov. Amosun would be punished after the general elections. The party was however silent on the kind of punishment to be meted on the governor.

The statement said; “yhe All Progressives Congress (APC) regrets Monday’s premeditated attacks sponsored by Governor Ibikunle Amosun on President Muhammadu Buhari and other senior party leaders at the venue of the presidential campaign rally in Ogun State”.

It described the incident as one act of indiscipline too many. “The APC will not condone acts of indiscipline, indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member no matter how highly placed”, the party added.

The statement further reads; “The party will review this gross misconduct of deliberately positioning thugs to attack and embarrass the President and the party’s leadership. The party will take a decision on this matter immediately after the elections.

“It must be stated that party supremacy and discipline according to our constitution are not matters of choice but binding principles which must be adhered to by all party members.

“The APC is a party known for discipline, justice, fairness and equality hence any plan to destroy what this party stands for would be rejected. No single person will be allowed to put his personal and selfish interests ahead of the wishes of the people of Ogun state and elsewhere.

“Post primaries, the decision of the National Working Committee to uphold the wishes of party members is unbendable. Therefore, whatever means being presently deployed by persons intending to undermine the wishes of the people for personal gains will not be tolerated”, the APC added.