Sowore makes case for economic restructuring

… Promises low budget government

By Chris Onuoha

The Presidential candidate, African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore has firmly stressed that one vital point his government will embark if voted into power is low budget government and economy.

Speaking at “A business round-table with Sowore” discuss held in Lagos by the AAC campaign team to round up the campaign before the February 16 presidential election, Sowore pointed that having managed a low budget campaign with wider visibility and reach out to electorates, both local and international, it is an attestation that his team are poised to drive governance and strengthen the economy with low budget strategy.

He stated that his AAC 2019 campaign is the most low budget campaign ever witnessed in the country, and that the reason for this is to show Nigerians that election is not all about spending too much money but proper strategy, viable manifesto that will endear the heart of Nigerian electorates.

“We embarked on a low budget campaign positively backed with issue based and endearing manifestos. This means that the economic and governance drive will base on low budget speeding and saving more to boost the country’s reserves.

“There will be a new political economy and not political philosophy that has ruled the polity over the years. If you don’t have the power of electricity, the philosophy is useless. The first restructuring that we will embark when I became the elected president of Nigeria is the economic restructuring,” says Sowore.

Harping on the 3 pillars, 10 agenda items that forms the basis of the party’s manifesto, Sowore stressed that for 58 years, Nigeria has remained stunted in its development. “We have been called a sleeping giant, and the rest of the world has joined Nigerians in wondering when this nation that is full of dynamic, intelligent and creative individuals will rise to its full potential,” he added.

“Our plan for driving the growth and prosperity for all Nigerians is based on three strategic pillars: Enhancing National security, promoting sustainable growth and enabling self sufficiency.

Meanwhile, all the ten agenda items tie back into these three strategic pillars which for convenience refer to as “SPICER-HEAT” as an acronym for ‘Security, Power, Infrastructure, Corruption and Public –Sector reforms, Economic and jobs, Restructuring, Healthcare, Education, Agriculture and Tourism and Culture. We aim to create a Nigerian that all of its citizens can be proud of, a Nigerian that will create an enabling environment that will allow entrepreneurs and workers to thrive,” Sowore said.

The gathering which attracted large number of people alongside party faithful witnessed a thorough analysis of economic plan by the AAC economic strategist, Dr. Malcom Fabiyi, Director General, Sowore 2019 Campaign as lead speaker, and Segun Awosanya as moderator.

Meanwhile, Sowore 2019 campaign team has successfully rounded up the campaign in Lagos today with a massive turnout of people through Lagos mainland axis of Ojuelegba to Surulere Nationals Stadium.