Saraki’s aide mobilises for principal, PDP

Senate President Bukola Saraki deserves another four years at the National Assembly, his aide , Alhaji, Oganija Abdullahi Baalaifi, has said, even as he called on the electorate to cast their votes for the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) candidates in the rescheduled general election.

Oganija, who is the Director Media and Publicity, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Constituency Office, told Green Savannah Diplomatic Cable that his principal has not only done well for the unity and development of Nigeria, “he has also touched his Senatorial District positively, my position is borne out of his unique performance and his good leadership qualities “ .

According to him, the Buhari administration has betrayed the trust of Nigerians. He added that another four years for President Muhammadu Buhari will spell doom for the country.

“We can no longer entrust the future of our country in the hands of the present administration because they have failed on all fronts, the way out is to vote PDP candidates in all elections. This administration is a setback for Nigeria and the facts are there, from the issues of economy to security, it is failure all the way and that it what progressive minds like the Senate President has been telling them, but they would not listen and look at the mess they have made of our dear country. This should not continue.

The major issue in Nigeria in 2015 was security challenge in the North East, now it has spread to many parts. Our economy has also gone down. Look at what is happening in the North Central where we belong, our people are being killed”, the aide said.

“You will recall that in 2014, the Senate President was the first to raise alarm on the issue of fuel subsidy that it was a fraud, today, it’s still a fraud. This is a government of fraud; things cannot continue like this, we must rescue our nation.”

Still on why Nigerians should vote for his party, Oganija argued that Nigeria is more divided than any period in the nation’s history stressing that the way out is for a party that can unite the country to form the next government.

On why Saraki deserves the votes of Kwara Central people, the aide said no sincere Kwaran would question another term for him at the National Assembly “because he has facilitated many projects to the state”.