Russia moves to isolate itself from global internet

Russia’s Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday gave tentative approval to draft legislation for the country to instate measures to isolate itself from the global internet.

The bill is intended to better position the country to fend off potential cyberattacks from abroad, particularly from the United States, the legislature said in a statement.

The concept appears similar to China’s Great Firewall, which regulates internet operations in view of reinforcing national sovereignty.

Russian internet providers have reportedly been tasked by April 1, to come up with a way that the country could reliably shield itself from cyberattacks.

The task force has been considering whether the country could completely disconnect itself from the global internet, Russian independent news agency RBC reported earlier. (dpa/NAN)