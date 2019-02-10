Yes it is the season of love once again.

Wishing all our esteemed readers a Happy Valentine’s Day!

What is your favourite Valentine’s gift?

How do you feel giving or receiving red roses?

Flowers signify so many things especially roses, when they are red roses the emphasis is more. Red roses have a way in the presentation to create a beautiful ambience, lifting the look of any environment they are placed. Red roses are the mother of flowers priced at premium again especially during the right season. The best season for red roses is the Valentines season. , followed by weddings all year round. You find red roses best used in hotels, restaurants, offices, homes and lots more places.

Physically red roses are known for their striking colour, though they are embedded with thorns that may cause slight injury if unaware and not handled well. Roses need to be pruned before presented to avoid this.

Culturally, red roses because of their colour are symbolized around love, beauty, passion and romance. During the Valentines season a bouquet of red roses is used to express an affection for someone that is special, this is one of the reasons red roses are rushed and have so much significance. There are various other colours and over one hundred species that at times may take time to cultivate.

Buying Red Roses

Red roses are very delicate and perishable, they do not favour heat and must have their roots dampened to keep them alive. When buying roses select a bouquet that has only a few buds opened or ready to open ij a few days. This means that bouquet is fresh and will last longer. If all buds are open this means you need to use right away before they begin to wilt. Have all thorns pruned with dried petals removed. The bouquet should be well warapped and base stems dampened with cotton wool. Your bouquet can be only red roses or a mix of coloured roses.

Number of Red Roses

The number of red roses given also has elements of significance. At a restaurant one rose may be given to the woman on Valentine’s Day as part of the Valentine’s package, this is a symbol of togetherness. When nine roses are given this means eternal love, while ten roses is for perfection in the relationship. A dozen roses is used to propose, fifteen roses is a sign for an apology, while twenty one roses means a sign of dedication to that person. By the time you give forty roses this is a sign of genuine love.

Delivering Red Roses

In delivering red roses this depends on who for and the occasion. They can be delivered in a box, as a bouquet hand tied, in a glass vase or as an arrangement. Roses are best delivered in the morning or the evening but always add a card to the bouquet to express your feelings and identify the sender.

Receiving Red Roses

Receiving a bouquet flowers usually brings about an expression of surprise and affection, coupled with joy and excitement. When you receive roses place in a glass vase immediately. Look for a cool place with plenty of sunlight to keep them for a longer lasting time. Watch out for thorns handle your roses well. Acknowledge receipt once received.

Steps to Look After Red Roses

*Get a large glass vase *Wash vase out thoroughly

*Fill vase with water that is like warm in temperature

*When buying roses request for plant food and pour into the glass. Use sugar water if you do not plant food *Trim the base of each stem by cutting in a slanted way *Place all flowers in the water standing uprighty

*Change the water every three days

*Pluck of all discoloured petals

Enjoy your roses

What to do with Old Red Roses

*Once the roses are old dry out the petals in natural air you can do so much with the old red roses

*Remove petals a place in a bowl add essential oils and use as pot pourri *Place fresh petals in a book to be pressed and use to create customized greeting card *Use as an aroma in storage places like cupboards, drawers bathrooms. *Boil petals over gentle heat to make rose water for many domestic useages *Use rose petals to make bathing soap

Wishing you a fabulous Valentine’s Day this week!

Please be kind to share your experience. Follow me on all social media platforms @Janetadetu. Send me an email at janet.adetu@jsketiquetteconsortium.com