Flood alert: Red Cross, EU mobilise prone communities in Bayelsa 

•We’re now better prepared for any flood — Community leaders

By Emem Idio

KAIAMA—As part of proactive measures to mitigate the effects of flooding in communities in Bayelsa State, the International Federation of the Red Cross has built the capacity of locals to prepare to tackle the disaster whenever it occurs.

The project, tagged: Disaster Preparedness Project, is funded by the European Union for Humanitarian Support and is being implemented by the Nigerian Red Cross Society in selected flood-prone communities in three local government areas of the state, namely: Southern Ijaw, Sagbama, and Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Areas.

Speaking at the simulation exercise as part of activities to mark this year’s World Red Cross Day in Kaiama, headquarters of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, the Senior Disaster Manager for the International Federation of the Red Cross and Project Manager for the EU-funded project, Dr. Idaraobong Ekanem, said the project involves training community members on how to monitor early warning signs and setting up a community-based disaster response management committee.

She said: “We’ve had a series of activities in this community and other communities in three local government areas in the state. We have trained and practised with the community on how to monitor early warning signs of flood because this community, Kaiama, is a flood-prone community and they experience flooding every year. Instead of having a reactive response, we want to have a proactive response.

“We have been here for some time now, training them, setting up a community-based disaster response management committee, also doing community mapping of flood-prone areas.

“We have gone into the community to also sensitize the volunteers and community members on early warning signs using indigenous knowledge and monitoring of the river gauge.

“We have installed a river gauge in the river and trained someone to be monitoring the gauge, so this is to help them to be better prepared, so that the flood does not catch them unawares; they evacuate.

“The reason for the simulation exercises here today is to practise with the community how to read the river gauge, how to listen to the warning signs, how to evacuate on time, how to practise search and rescue, and how to move to safer ground that they have jointly mapped out in the community.”

Also speaking, the Programmes Coordinator of the International Federation of the Red Cross in Nigeria, Gloria Kunyenga, said data from NIMET indicates that this year, the rains will be heavier and the communities should expect serious flooding .

She said: “The objectives of the simulation exercise are among the key activities through which we are supporting the people of Bayelsa.

“This project is being funded by the EU through the International Federation of the Red Cross, and the Nigerian Red Cross Society is the one implementing the activities here in Bayelsa and in other states.

“We are focusing more on this project in ensuring disaster preparedness for the communities. As we are all aware, disaster always has negative impacts on the people. This project is there to make sure that the communities are better prepared so that they are able to anticipate, respond, and recover from the impact of the disaster. Today is World Red Cross Day, and apart from that, we are also doing this simulation exercise just to prepare the communities so that they know exactly what is expected of them when a disaster is anticipated.

“The major goal of this project is to make sure that we are reducing the impact of disasters by preparing the communities. Meanwhile, we have the seasonal forecast which has just been released by NIMET, which is showing that this year there is going to be serious flooding, so this simulation exercise is part of preparedness for the anticipated flood in this area.

We have a forecast that this year the rains will be heavier and the communities should expect serious flooding this year.”

On his part, the Secretary General of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Abubakar Kende, said: “As you may be aware, today is World Red Cross Day and it is intended to organise and appreciate our volunteers. In Nigeria we have over a million volunteers across the 774 local government areas of this country.

“Here in Kaiama, Bayelsa State, we have been supporting the community in all the ranges of disaster management – early warning, preparedness, response, and rehabilitation. The idea is that as long as we know this community experiences perennial flooding every year, then anytime there is a flood, we can jointly work together with our stakeholders to salvage the situation, save people’s lives, and provide them with dignity.”

The Paramount Ruler and Amanaowei of Kaiama Community, HRH Jerry Burutolu, expressed appreciation to the Red Cross for the project and other assistance to the community over the years.

“The Red Cross has impacted humanity positively over the years. The Red Cross has implemented different projects in Kaiama, such as water projects and others. We want you to do more. We are ready to absorb more assistance from the Red Cross and other donor agencies.”

The Women Leader of Kaiama Town, Madam Tonbara Akene, said: “We have never had it like this. In times past, whenever there was a flood, everybody would be on their own, but with this programme, I think we have a team that is ready to rescue people, and at the same time the Community Disaster Management Committee is ready to go out there to tell them the warning signs as soon as the flood starts coming, because initially most people didn’t know when the flood was coming – they just saw the flood.

“But this time around, the warning signs keep going on: the blue flag, the red flag, the yellow flag, and even the last one, the green flag, which means everybody has to come back home because the flood has receded.

“You give them early warning first so that they can begin to harvest their crops, pack their loads to a safe place, and begin to relocate to higher ground, a safer place, before any other support comes for them.”