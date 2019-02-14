POLLS: Police retains Ogun CP, deploys additional three

By Daud Olatunji

THE Police authority, yesterday, retained the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu and deployed three additional Police Commissioners to supervise elections in the state.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, in-Charge of Election Duties (Southwest), Yakubu Jubril disclosed this at a meeting with stakeholders held at the State Police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, ahead of the Saturday’s polls.

The three commissioners deployed in the state are; Gbenga Adeyanju (Ogun Central); Yemi Agunbiade (Ogun East), and Fimihan Adeoye (Ogun West) Senatorial districts during the elections.

Yakubu, who warned political actors to prevail on their supporters to eschew violence in the interest of the state, said: “I appeal to the actors that they should please talk to their supporters. They should not foment trouble. The Ogun Police Command will not condone any act of thuggery or anything that would affect the election.

“I have told them to talk to their supporters because in most cases it is their supporters that cause problems. The CP said he has identified some of the flashpoints where these criminals are hiding and we are already working on that.”