Officials have informed that the Flying Eagles were each paid $1,500 after their 2-0 win over Burundi in their opening U20 AFCON Group A clash last weekend.

This may well be a massive turnaround by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), who had earlier announced they will not pay match bonuses to the age-group national teams including the Flying Eagles.

The NFF had complained that lack of funds forced them to adopt this policy against the age-group teams.