New day in the life of Vanguard as VanguardLive berths

With nearly 3.15m followers on Facebook, 1.97m on Twitter and 328,000 on Instagram, and the online version of the newspaper consistently ranked No.1 on Alexa, Vanguard Media is consolidating its digital leadership in Nigeria’s media landscape with the launch on Friday afternoon of VanguardLIVE on its Facebook page.

Visiting the operational hub in Lagos on Thursday during a dry run, an elated Vanguard Chairman Sam Amuka, congratulated the team including the Editor-in-Chief Gbenga Adefaye, Editor Eze Anaba, Woman Editor Morenike Taire, Web Developer Akintayo Eribake, Anchor Victor Ogunyinka, and supervising consultants from The Journalism Clinic, Taiwo Obe and Pelu Awofeso, charging them to “just make sure you stay ahead.”

ALSO READ: How Nigerians can achieve happiness in 2019

Vanguard Correspondents from around the country and the online team had last month undergone an intensive training at The Journalism Clinic, facilitated by Dan Mason, an international trainer, on the use of smartphones to conduct live interviews, do live coverages and Vox Pops.

For the general elections, starting on Saturday, 16 February, VanguardLive will, among other things, report from the heart of Nigeria’s communities, and shared live via the Vanguard Facebook Page.

An exclusive video by the Vanguard Correspondent in Katsina State Bashir Bello, on the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Emir of Katsina, shared on the Facebook Page, had by six O’Clock yesterday reached 25,561 people, shared 47 times and attracted 30 comments.

Says Adefaye: “We believe this platform will provide a competitive edge for Vanguard and enhance our reputation as a media innovator.”