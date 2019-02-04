NCAC charges Nigerians on peaceful 2019 elections

Critical stakeholders and indeed all Nigerians, have been encouraged to embrace the long tested culture of peace during and after the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

This admonition was given by relevant stakeholders who converged at the headquarters of the National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, in Abuja to preach the message of peace as Nigeria prepares for 2019 general elections.

Leading the call for peace, Director-General, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe charged everyone to maintain the culture of peace and brotherliness that Nigerians have been known for from time immemorial.

Runsewe gave the advice while addressing major interested parties like the Independent National Electoral Commission, National Council of Women Society, National Youth Council, traditional leaders, NGOs, the media, security agencies and the international community.

Speaking further, Runsewe appealed to other agencies to join the NCAC as it enjoins all Nigerians especially the youths, to remain peaceful as the country goes into an election year noting that Nigerians have always been peace-loving people irrespective of ethnic or political leanings.

Also adding his voice to the call for peace was the chairman of the occasion, Maj-Gen I. B. M. Haruna (rtd) who reminded everyone that the peace accord for 2015 elections has also been adopted for 2019 and should be adhered to by all players.

He extolled the NCAC for leading the call for peace, agreeing that peace is a major part of Nigeria’s culture even from historical perspective.

On his part, the Executive Director, News, of the Nigerian Television Authority, Baba Barau, expressed his delight with the NCAC for fulfilling its mandate with a timely initiative like the peace program, affirming that Nigerians from all divides will continue to coexist in harmony notwithstanding the outcome of the 2019 elections.

The Peace Program with the theme: Building a culture of peace towards 2019 elections, was organised at the instance of NCAC with the aim of sensitising Nigerians on the need to maintain peace before, during and the elections.