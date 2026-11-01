‎2027: Promote peace, policies, not personal attacks – PDP tells supporters

PDP FLAGS

By Muhammad Inuwa Dutse

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‎The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State has urged its social media supporters to promote peaceful political engagement, issue-based campaigns and policy discussions rather than engage in insults and personal attacks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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‎The party’s governorship candidate, Mustapha Sule Lamido, made the call during a meeting with PDP social media users and political commentators in the state.

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‎Lamido urged the supporters to use their platforms responsibly by promoting the party’s programmes, policies and candidates through constructive engagement.

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‎He stressed that political campaigns should be driven by ideas and policies capable of winning public confidence, rather than abusive language and personal attacks.

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‎”Political campaigns should focus on issues, policies and programmes that can convince the electorate, not insults or attacks on individuals,” Lamido said.

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‎According to him, the meeting was organised to sensitise youths on the importance of responsible political communication and their role in promoting the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

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‎He further disclosed that the party had completed arrangements to commence its campaign activities across Jigawa State.

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‎Lamido reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to conducting peaceful and orderly campaign tours across the state, without violence or unnecessary provocation.

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‎”We are committed to peaceful campaigns across Jigawa State, and we urge our supporters to avoid anything that could create tension or disrupt public peace,” he said.

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‎The governorship candidate also expressed appreciation to the people of Jigawa State for their continued support for the PDP, urging them to sustain their confidence in the party.