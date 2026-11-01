‎2027: Promote peace, policies, not personal attacks – PDP tells supporters

PDP FLAGS
By Muhammad Inuwa Dutse
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State has urged its social media supporters to promote peaceful political engagement, issue-based campaigns and policy discussions rather than engage in insults and personal attacks ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The party’s governorship candidate, Mustapha Sule Lamido, made the call during a meeting with PDP social media users and political commentators in the state.
Lamido urged the supporters to use their platforms responsibly by promoting the party’s programmes, policies and candidates through constructive engagement.
He stressed that political campaigns should be driven by ideas and policies capable of winning public confidence, rather than abusive language and personal attacks.
”Political campaigns should focus on issues, policies and programmes that can convince the electorate, not insults or attacks on individuals,” Lamido said.
According to him, the meeting was organised to sensitise youths on the importance of responsible political communication and their role in promoting the party ahead of the 2027 elections.
He further disclosed that the party had completed arrangements to commence its campaign activities across Jigawa State.
Lamido reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to conducting peaceful and orderly campaign tours across the state, without violence or unnecessary provocation.
”We are committed to peaceful campaigns across Jigawa State, and we urge our supporters to avoid anything that could create tension or disrupt public peace,” he said.
The governorship candidate also expressed appreciation to the people of Jigawa State for their continued support for the PDP, urging them to sustain their confidence in the party.
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