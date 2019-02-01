Moghalu promises better economy

Agege and Alimosho in Lagos State were agog yesterday, as Young Progressives Party, YPP, presidential candidate, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu and his campaign team were welcomed by thousands of party faithful, well-wishers and traders.

Moghalu and his team visited the areas in continuation of his presidential campaign in Lagos State.

Moghalu in his speech, promised hope and a better economy for Nigeria.

He eulogised the founder of Tribune Newspaper, Chief Obafemi Awolowo at the 70th Anniversary of Tribune at Sheraton Hotel Ikeja.

He emphasised on the need for the media houses to remain neutral in their reportage during the election.

After his presentation, Moghalu’s campaign train moved to Agege as he inaugurated the office complex donated by his campaign group, SOC4KMP Independent Campaign Team, after which the campaign team went to pay homage to the Baale of Oki Kingdom, Iyana Ipaja.

Moghalu, the SOC4KMP Independent Campaign Team and the Lagos State YPP’s governorship candidate went further to visit traders at Iyana Ipaja Market where he opted to continue the Iyana Ipaja visit by foot to have the opportunity to meet and speak with the people.

He also met with the Eze Ndigbo of Iyana Ipaja Market.