Anambra 2025: Obi presents Moghalu as LP guber candidate

…Declares 2027 Presidential Ambition

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Friday officially presented Dr. George Moghalu as the party’s flagbearer for the November 8, 2025, Anambra State governorship election.

Speaking in Onitsha during the party’s campaign flag-off, Obi also used the occasion to reaffirm his intention to run for the presidency again in 2027, stating that he remains the most credible option among those who have shown interest so far.

“Let me remind you that I am contesting for President in 2027, and I am serious about it,” Obi declared. “Everyone has the right to contest, but none of them has better credentials than I do. I have the backing of senators, representatives, and others who believe in my vision.”

On the Anambra governorship race, Obi called on the people to rally behind Dr. Moghalu, whom he described as capable, compassionate, and ready to deliver good governance to the state.

“Governance for me is about empathy and compassion, about caring for the poor and petty traders — the same people the government taxes,” Obi said. “Dr. Moghalu is prepared to govern with those values in mind. I urge you to support him.”

He also debunked reports that he had defected from the Labour Party to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), clarifying that the coalition with ADC was solely for the 2027 general election.

“I remain a Labour Party member, as are all our members at both state and national levels. We are here today for this symbolic flag-off of the campaign for our LP flagbearer, Dr. George Moghalu,” he stated.

In a strong endorsement of the LP deputy governorship candidate, Obi said Mrs. Ifeoma Okaro was chosen to reflect the party’s desire to uplift families and include women in leadership.

“She is not only popular but organized,” he added. “We believe her presence will further enhance our commitment to caring for families.”

Dr. Moghalu, in his address, pledged to serve with the fear of God and uphold the trust placed in him by the people.

“If we begin to list everything we plan to do, we’ll sleep here,” he said. “But I can assure you that my deputy and I will serve Anambra with dedication and integrity. Children will return to school, roads will be built, agriculture will thrive, and we will not disappoint.”

He emphasized that tax collection under his administration would be humane, promising to implement the party’s manifesto to the letter.

“People will pay taxes, but not with pestles,” Moghalu quipped. “We will not oppress our people. Every promise we’ve made will be fulfilled.”

Lending their voices to the campaign, Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) and Senator Tony Nwonye (Anambra North) vowed to support Moghalu’s candidacy and ensure Labour Party’s victory at the polls.

As the campaign gathers momentum, all eyes are on the Labour Party to see whether Obi’s influence and Moghalu’s promises will translate into electoral success in the 2025 Anambra gubernatorial election.