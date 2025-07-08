Anambra 2025: LP’s Moghalu dismisses merger rumours, says coalition only for 2027

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – NNEWI

Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the November 8, 2025 election in Anambra State, Dr. George Moghalu, has debunked rumours of a merger between the LP and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), declaring such reports as false and politically motivated.

Speaking during the official inauguration of the George Moghalu/Ifeoma Okaro Campaign Council in Awka on Tuesday, Moghalu described the peddlers of the rumour as “cowards threatened by the Labour Party’s growing popularity and acceptance in Anambra.”

According to the former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the alleged coalition is only in view of the 2027 general elections and has no bearing on the forthcoming Anambra governorship poll.

“There is no iota of truth in the rumour. It is being circulated by those threatened by the strength, popularity, and acceptability of LP in Anambra State,” Moghalu stated.

He added that similar falsehoods were earlier spread about LP’s national leader, Mr. Peter Obi, purportedly leaving the party—an allegation Obi has since publicly refuted.

“When the propaganda first started that our leader, Peter Obi, had left the Labour Party, he came out to debunk it. He assured us of his support and even promised to attend our campaign rally in Onitsha this Friday,” Moghalu said.

On the task ahead, Moghalu acknowledged the difficulty of unseating an incumbent but expressed confidence that it was achievable.

“This election is not a tea party. Removing an incumbent, even the lame one we have now, is not an easy task—but it has happened before, both here in Anambra and elsewhere,” he said.

He stressed the importance of grassroots mobilisation, urging members of the campaign council to focus on winning at the polling unit level.

“Elections are won at the polling units, not in state capitals. That is where our real strength will be tested. I’m happy you have accepted to work with me, not for me, because we are all stakeholders in this project,” he noted.

Unity, Commitment Key to Victory – Campaign DG

Director General of the campaign council, Okey Chukwuogo, assured supporters that with commitment and unity, Moghalu’s emergence as governor would become a reality.

Also speaking, LP State Chairman, Ugochukwu Emeh, told the newly inaugurated members of the campaign council that while they may not be the best in every respect, they were chosen based on capacity and credibility.

“Our candidate is spiritually, physically, and financially prepared for this contest. This journey demands maturity and focus—there is no room for bitterness or ego. The task is simple: deliver,” he charged.

The campaign council inauguration marks a major step in LP’s preparations ahead of the November polls as the party seeks to wrest power from the ruling administration in Anambra State.