Just in: Benue APC Chairman shot dead

By Nwafor Sunday

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ohimini local government area, Mr Boniface Okoloho, is dead.

Reports have it that Boniface was ambushed and shot dead by unknown gunmen. The report has been confirmed by Moses Yamu, spokesman of the police command.

His words, “I can confirm the APC chairman in the area was killed. He was killed by unknown gunmen in the night yesterday.

“We have commenced investigation immediately” , he said.