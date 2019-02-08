Igbo in APC target Senate presidency

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The senatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Southeast zone have been urged not to allow the Senate president position elude them.

A chieftain of APC in Imo State, Livinus Okwara yesterday said that failure to achieve that would have negative impact on the zone politically.

He added that the pursuit for the Southeast zone to produce the Senate President has been made easier since the APC had zoned the position to the area.

Okwara said the drama which took place in the 2015 election became an impediment to getting the Senate President position for Igbo.

He called on Ndigbo to support the APC, for them to realize the agenda of making an Igbo man Senate president in 2019.

He said: “I want to say this before it is late. I am calling on all the senatorial candidates in the Southeast zone who are contesting under the APC to please work hard and win their election.

“This is important because the APC as the ruling party has zoned the Senate president position to the Southeast zone and it is left to us to clinch that position by making sure that we support and encourage our brothers in APC, including those who are not of the APC to support the APC.

“If the South East zone gets this position, it will not be very difficult for it to produce the president in 2023. Please my brothers and sisters, this is the time to make a difference. We have to move our zone forward and make way for development to take place in our land.”