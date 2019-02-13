Group calls for synergy in school development

…donate 15m for school rehabilitation

By Esther Onyegbula

Nigerians have been called to assist in fostering development of primary and secondary schools across the federation, as government cannot do it alone.

The call was made by Stanza 789 of St Charles grammar school in osogbo during the donation of 15 million for rehabilitation work in the school.

The group plan to rehabilitate the decapitated school’s main building as part of its activities to mark its 40th year anniversary.

According to Charelean Olaseinde Olufemi Olushola, Chairman 789 stanza, the need to rehabilitate the school structures is parts of their objective to give back to the school that laid the foundation of their success story.

“Our set decided to rehabilitate the dilapidated school’s main building because it is in a terrible shape.”

“The association will be replacing it dilapidated roofing sheets, and all the louvre windows with steel ones, carry out necessary masonry work and repainting both interior and exterior walls.”

“We are hoping to commission the rehabilitated building during the anniversary and also embark on other activities.

Similarly, co-chairman 40th anniversary committee, Charlean Morenigbade said as part of its activities, award will be given to all living old and some current teachers.

“Award of scholarship to deserving indigent students and payment of WAEC Examination fees of 50 final year students,” Morenigbade added.

The association also appealed to associates, family members and people of goodwill to support the project.