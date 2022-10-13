By Mary Obaebor

The class of 82 of Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School, Sabo Yaba, Lagos, is giving back to the school that has impacted positively on their lives by donating a digital library to their alma mater.

The event is part of activities lined up to mark the 40th anniversary of their graduating from the school.

Speaking on the activities lined up to mark the occasion, Chief Subulola Fashina, said the class of ’82 decided to give back to the school so as to appreciate it for moulding them into what they are today.

‘’ Our school is one of the best in the country, so we have to construct a world class digital library that would befit its status. The school has produced lots of graduates that have made their marks in many fields of human endeavours. There are many in the academics, the judiciary, in the medical field, business, politics among others.

“It is in the spirit of giving back and remembering a great citadel of knowledge that has produced many great old students that we have decided to reunite by taking out a day to be students again.”

She added that the project cost over N15 million.

Also, the class of 82 has lined up a series of activities to celebrate the event. Wednesday, 13th October, 2022, the old girls would present gifts such as school bags, stationeries etc to the current students, while a beach party has been slated for the following Saturday and Sunday, 16th, October, 2022 would be the unveiling of the library and prayers at the school premises.