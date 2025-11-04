Ecobank Group partners with OPM free school for Autism and Downsyndrome in Port Harcourt

…… Donates materials to ease their learning

Ecobank group has partnered with OPM free school for children Born with autism and Downsyndrome in the areas of teaching and learning aids to mark their 40th anniversary which took place last month.

Addressing newsmen on Monday at the residence of HRM King Apostle Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Founder and General Overseer Omega Power Ministries in port Harcourt, the leader of the delegation and the Divisional Head South South/ South East of Ecobank, Mr Kingsley Okhae says they are in port Harcourt to identify and partner with only free school for autism and Downsyndrome in Africa.

He noted that Ecobank deliberately chose OPM free school for autism and Downsyndrome as part of their corporate social responsibility.

According to Okhae, there are four divisions, Fct and North, South South, South East and Southwest. In all these knowing what OPM has done to bring succor to the less privileged and his relationship with their bank , they collectively agreed that there is no other institution or NGO to partner with, other than OPM free school for autism and Downsyndrome because of what the school has done.

” In all these, knowing your relationship with us and what you have done, we collectively agreed that there is no other person to partner with than OPM free school for autism and Downsyndrome”

Mr Okhae thank His Royal Majesty King Apostle Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere for his robust vision which has provides direction, hope and succor to the less privileged.

He assured King Chinyere of Ecobank Management continued partnership in the areas of projects to strengthen his relationship with the Bank.

” We will continue to ask for more things from management to assist and partner with you in your projects knowing that you have a relationship with us. Your Majesty you deserves more” he said.

In his response, the man of God appreciates the management of Ecobank for remembering to Partner with OPM free school for autism and Downsyndrome. He reminded Ecobank delegation that the school is completely free noting that all his Humanitarian activities, From 39 free schools , two free hospitals , 18 free estates, free skills acquisition center and about 10,000 Local and overseas scholarships are all targeted at the poor and less privileged.

” I really appreciate this partnership. May God continue to bless Ecobank for remembering this school. This school is 100% free “

” All OPM 39 free schools, two free specialist hospitals, 18 free Estates, free skills acquisition center, Free all girls technical college and local and overseas scholarships are for the less privileged ” adding that when you touch the less privileged, you make God happy.

King Chinyere therefore call on other partners to support OPM foundation to build more free schools , hospitals, Free estates , free skills acquisition center.

He told Ecobank delegation that he intends to build free schools in every local government in Nigeria.

He also promised to take intended partners on a facility tour of all OPM facilities.

” We have the plan of building free hospitals, free schools, free estates, free skills acquisition center in all the states in Nigeria. We are ready to invite interested partners on a facility tour to see things for themselves” he said.

The Director of Welfare, OPM Worldwide, Dr Mrs Maurine Chukwu thanked the management of Ecobank and called on other banks, NGO’s, Government and Donor agencies to partner with OPM foundation for enable them build more projects for the benefit of the less privileged in Nigeria.

Other dignitaries include Mrs Forun Rukayat , Regional Manager South South/ South East of Ecobank, Mr Ayoade Afolabi, Lateef Musa , Mr Malachi Ebebi , Chairman OPM men’s president among others.