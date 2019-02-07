FIFA tasks Morocco’s El Jadida to pay Lobi N36m

World soccer governing body, FIFA has urged Moroccan club side Difaa El Jadida to pay Lobi Stars $100,000 (about N36m) being sign-on fees for CHAN Eagles top striker Anthony Okpotu.

This followed a FIFA ruling on a petition filed by Lobi Stars. FIFA ordered Difaa El Jadida to pay within 30 days starting from January 21, 2019.

FIFA also ordered Difaa El Jadida to pay Lobi Stars a further interest of 5% of the transfer fee for delaying this payment.

The Moroccan club will also pay FIFA and Lobi Stars 10,000 Swiss Franc as proceeding costs.

Lobi Stars lodged a formal complaint to FIFA in September after the Moroccan club had failed to honour an agreement to pay within seven days of the receipt of International Transfer Certificate (ITC) for Okpotu.