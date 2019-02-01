CAN holds special prayer session for elections

By Bashir Bello

Ahead of the February and March general election, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Funtua zone, Katsina State, has organised a special prayer session for hitch-free and peaceful polls in the country.

Christian faithful from the 11 local governments in the zone converged in Kafur, where they held the prayer session.

Speaking at the event, Governor Aminu Masari assured that the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration would continue to ensure that justice was done to indigenous Christians in the state.

Governor Masari also spoke at length on the achievements of the present APC administration at both national and state, noting that there was need to re-elect President Muhammad Buhari and himself for the sustenance of democratic gains.

He requested the leaders of the faith to ensure that their followers actively participate in politics to be represented in the government of the state.

The governor applauded the Christians in Funtua zone for organising the special prayer session for peaceful and hitch-free elections.

Similarly, the Chairman, CAN, Funtua Zone, Reverend Ishaya Garba Jurau, said it organised the prayer session to promote unity in the country.

Earlier, the transition committee chairman of Kafur Local Government, Alhaji Garba Kanya, said Muslims and Christians have been enjoying harmonious co-existence for decades.

He appealed for support and understanding to achieve hitch-free polls.

Highlights of the prayer session was prayers and choir songs offered by Mata Zumunta and prayers by Reverend Audu Yaro, Reverend Mato Rataya, Reverend Yunana Suleiman and Reverend Father Steven Ojapha, who represented by Reverend Miss Maiyaki.