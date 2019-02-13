Buhari vows to probe PDP govt $16bn power fund

…says ‘we’ll take security, economy, infrastructure seriously

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Saturday’s poll, President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to probe the $16 billion reportedly spent by past administrations on the power sector.

Buhari in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State during the presidential campaign rally of the APC, held at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion, said he will make public officers accountable to the people, just as he assured that his administration will take seriously its programmes of security, economy, and infrastructure.

The president’s campaign train had earlier visited Governor Seriake Dickson at the Government House, Yenagoa and the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, where he met with monarchs in the state before arriving the campaign rally venue.

Admitting that fighting corruption had not been easy, Buhari said he would probe and recover the $16 billion spent on power by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led past administrations with nothing to show for it.

His words: “You know we are building roads, railways, there was no power, we are bringing power back. The previous governments mentioned on their own that they spent $16 billion on power but you are better witnesses than myself, where is the power? Where is the money? We will follow them, eventually we will get them and we will get our money back. I assure you that we will maintain focus in securing this country and mange it properly.

“I assure you that the APC government will take seriously our programmes on security, economy and infrastructure. We are also promising that we will make people who occupy executive positions both in federal and state governments to be accountable to the people.

“If you could recall, when I came in 2015 with our party, we articulated issues which we campaigned on and which we are working on, among them security, economy and fighting corruption.”