Breaking: PDP campaign DG dumps party, joins APC

By Nwafor Sunday

The Director General of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaign organisation in Gombe State Alhaji Bala Bello Tinka has defected to the All Progressives Congress APC.

In a statement disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, Alhaji Tinka (alias Tinka Point) met with President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Thursday night, where he pledged allegiance to the APC, and also vowed to bring his political weight to bear on the election of the President for a second term in office.

PDP rejects APC’s mulling of interim government

Coming exactly a fortnight to the presidential election, the defection of Alhaji Tinka deals a massive blow to the PDP in Gombe. PDP currently governs the state, and has done so since 2003.

President Muhammadu Buhari campaigns in Gombe Saturday, and Alhaji Tinka is expected to formally join the APC, alongside others, during the event.