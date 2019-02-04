Breaking: Buhari writes personal letter to Osinbajo

….Commends him for his services

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday wrote a personal letter to vice President Yemi Osinbajo. In the letter, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, commended his running mate for his services, patriotism, tenacious spirit and unalloyed loyalty, noting that he (Buhari) is proud to have somebody like Osinbajo by his side.

Read the letter below:

Dear Yemi,

We give glory to Almighty God for sparing your life. I’m impressed by your tenacious spirit which enabled you to continue on your campaign engagement, despite the shock of the crash.

It takes tenacious spirit and amazing spiritual strength to survive a helicopter crash without being paralyzed by its impact. I’m proud of our partnership and your unalloyed loyalty and your commitment to the service of Nigeria.

That you proceeded with your engagements, despite the accident, is a testimony of your passion for service to country and a reflection of your admirable spiritual fervor.

May God continue to protect you and all those on board with you, bless your lives and grant you more good health and long life to serve our country even more.