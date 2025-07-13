Jonathan, OBJ, Osinbajo, Shettima, Akpabio, Orji Uzor Kalu, others mourn Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari

Tributes have continued to pour in across Nigeria and beyond following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari at the age of 82. The late leader, who died on Sunday in a London clinic after a protracted illness, is being remembered as a patriot, disciplined statesman, and incorruptible leader.

From former presidents and vice presidents to governors, senators, and political party leaders, national figures have expressed grief over Buhari’s death and praised his contributions to the Nigerian state.

Jonathan: Buhari Was a Courageous Leader

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan mourned the late Buhari in a statement, describing him as “a courageous leader who served the nation with character and a sense of patriotism.”

Jonathan praised Buhari’s integrity and discipline, noting that “he was deeply admired across the strata of society for his decency and exemplary life of service.”

Osinbajo: Nigeria Has Lost a True Patriot

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, who served as Vice President under Buhari from 2015 to 2023, expressed his grief, describing Buhari as “a true patriot” and someone whose life was marked by “unyielding devotion to the nation.”

“Dolapo and I received the news of his death with profound sadness,” Osinbajo said. “His legacy will endure as a testament to the nobility of public service.”

Obasanjo: Buhari Tried His Best for Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo described Buhari as “a patriot that tried his best” in the quest to move the country forward. He said Buhari “played his role as a soldier, an administrator, and a statesman,” and noted that his experience would be sorely missed.

Shettima: Nigeria Has Lost One of Its Greatest Leaders

Vice President Kashim Shettima called Buhari’s death “a black Sunday” and described him as “one of the greatest leaders of all time.”

“The loss is too cruel. His life was marked by selflessness, bravery, and integrity. His legacy will remain a guiding light for future generations,” Shettima said.

Akpabio: Buhari Was a Symbol of Integrity and Patriotism

Senate President Godswill Akpabio mourned the former president as “a fine military officer and democratic icon,” who embodied honesty and discipline.

He added that Buhari “commanded an unprecedented cult followership in the political history of Nigeria,” and prayed for God to grant him eternal peace.

Orji Uzor Kalu: Buhari’s Contributions Will Never Be Forgotten

Former Abia State Governor and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu described Buhari as “a man of honour, humility, and sacrifice,” saying his contributions to national unity and infrastructure development will always be remembered.

Governor Sule: Buhari Was an Epitome of Honesty

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said Buhari was “a beacon of integrity and patriotism” and “a guiding light to leaders across generations.”

Bode George: His Death is a Lesson to All Power Mongers

Elder statesman and PDP chieftain, Chief Bode George, said Buhari’s death reminds everyone of the transient nature of power. “Life is transient and the power you wield today is temporary,” he stated.

Buratai: Nigeria Has Lost One of Its Greatest Sons

Former Chief of Army Staff and Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), said Buhari’s death was personal and national, describing the late leader as “a symbol of integrity, patriotism, and visionary leadership.”

Kwankwaso, Buni, Radda, Musa, and Others Mourn

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, and Katsina State Governor Dikko Umar Radda joined other national figures in expressing sorrow over the death of Buhari.

Radda, Buhari’s home state governor, described him as “Katsina’s most illustrious son,” while Senator Sani Musa said Buhari lived “not for applause, but for purpose.”

SDP: Buhari Epitomised Puritanism

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) hailed the late president as a man of “corruption-free orientation, admirable piety, and stoic self-discipline.”

CDS, Police Minister Pay Respects

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, called Buhari “an exemplary leader” whose legacy will continue to inspire the military, while Police Affairs Minister, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, praised Buhari’s security reforms and support for law enforcement.

As Nigeria continues to mourn, national flags fly at half-mast and condolence registers have been opened across government offices. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the presidency in consultation with the Buhari family.