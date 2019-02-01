Brambaifa tasks N-Delta on Buhari’s re-election bid

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Professor Nelson Brambaifa, has called for total support for President Muhammadu Buhari, urging the people of the Niger Delta to put aside party affiliations and rally round the President’s re-election bid.

Brambaifa, who recounted Buhari’s investments and contributions to ensuring the development of the Niger Delta, noted that it was only a man who is sincerely concerned about the people’s plight and underdevelopment would go the extra mile to make funds available to inspire the development in infrastructure, welfare, and employment in the Niger Delta.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr. Igbeta Ayebakuro, Brambaifa said: “The President has begun the release of over N1.3 trillion owed the commission by previous governments right from inception.

“I must affirm the fact that this All Progressives Congress, APC, government has shown more commitment for the development of the Niger Delta region in just about four years in office than Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, did for 16 years.

“It is, therefore, very important for us as a people concerned with our own destiny which right now lies in our individual thumbs, to press forwards our interests, which is also exhibited daily by the President’s will power and design that aligns with the promises made to our people by the Buahri-led APC government.”