Why people castigate me — Amosun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—GOVERNOR Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State said, yesterday, that he was being castigated by unnamed leaders in the state because of the development of Abeokuta, the state capital over other districts in the State.

Amosun said this while kicking off his ward to ward Senatorial campaign across all the wards in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun Central Senatorial District.

While speaking at Owoowo ward 9, the same ward from where he contested the senatorial seat in 2003, Amosun said it is, however, uncharitable for anyone to accuse him of developing Abeokuta over other areas.

He said: “Why am I being castigated? Abeokuta was made the state capital over 40 years ago and the only offence I have committed is to have developed Abeokuta, but I tell you, no sane governor will neglect Abeokuta, else that governor will see the result.

“I have never neglected other areas. We have one of the best flyovers and roads of our administration in Sagamu, there are two flyovers in Ijebu Ode with good roads and the same things are done in Ijebu Igbo and Yewa.

“What we’ve done is that when we do three things in Abeokuta, we do two or one in other places and we are running round day and night to get this done. I am not the first governor in Ogun State but I appreciate what they’ve done but if anybody castigate me? No governor worth his salt will abandon Abeokuta.

“Our struggle is that of liberation, nobody can come and enslave us in Ogun State and that is why we must be ready and liberate ourselves with our PVC.”