2027: Tinubu healthy, fit to govern again — Sowunmi

PDP Chieftain, Segun Sowunmi.

— Urges Nigerians to shun health rumours

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

ABEOKUTA — Convener of The Alternative Movement, Otunba Segun Sowunmi, has urged Nigerians to disregard rumours about President Bola Tinubu’s health, saying the President is in good health and of sound mind.

Sowunmi spoke on Thursday at a town hall meeting in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, where he also urged Nigerians to shun hate speech and what he described as a culture of celebrating negative developments in the country.

His comments came amid renewed speculation over Tinubu’s absence from the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, with some critics attributing it to a medical vacation and questioning his fitness to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Sowunmi dismissed the speculation as political rumours, saying similar claims had previously been made about the President.

“The President is in good health. The President is in sound mind,” he said.

The politician urged Nigerians not to allow political disagreements to degenerate into what he described as “continuous self-hate,” arguing that some people appeared more interested in negative stories than developments and investments in the country.

“You cannot indulge in continuous self-hate to the extent that all you’re looking for is bad news. The President is in good health. The President is in sound mind,” he said.

Sowunmi also criticised what he described as the tendency of some Nigerians and political opponents to focus disproportionately on negative developments.

He urged citizens to pay attention to developments capable of attracting investment and promoting economic growth.

“Never listen to the ideas of naysayers. Never listen to the ideas of people who hate themselves and only delight in mischief and bad news,” he said.

Sowunmi also criticised some opposition presidential candidates, saying they failed to acknowledge positive developments while highlighting challenges in the country.

“You will never hear them, especially those so-called presidential candidates. They will never rejoice if anything good comes to Nigeria. By the time they hear there’s a small challenge, they’ll be rejoicing,” he said.

On the 2027 voting pattern in Ogun State, Sowunmi said the state’s large voting population should translate into increased voter turnout.

He said Ogun had almost three million registered voters and should be capable of recording figures comparable with those of some other populous states.

“The total number of registered voters in Ogun State is now almost three million. There is no reason why the people of Ogun State should not produce numbers that can rival those of Kano, Katsina or Kaduna,” he said.

Sowunmi also expressed confidence that Tinubu would win Ogun State in the 2027 presidential election, while urging residents to turn out in large numbers to vote.

“The advocacy that the President is not going to win, forget about that. He is going to win here. But what I am begging them for is to make sure that they come out in huge numbers and produce the kind of numbers we need for the President,” he said.

He also reiterated his support for Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in the forthcoming Ogun East senatorial election, urging voters in the district to take the contest seriously.

Sowunmi said the district’s proximity to the business community and the Presidency made effective representation in the Senate important to the interests of Ogun State.