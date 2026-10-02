Video: Hamzat, Lagos First Lady, Amosun, others attend Olu Jacobs’ funeral

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, First Lady Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun are among the dignitaries attending the funeral service of veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs in Lagos on Friday.

The funeral service is being held at This Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, where family members, friends, colleagues and other dignitaries have gathered to pay their final respects to the late actor.

The video shows Hamzat, the Lagos First Lady and Amosun among guests who arrived for the ceremony as the Nigerian entertainment industry bids farewell to one of its most respected actors.

Entertainment entrepreneur Dare Art Alade was also present and performed “Pray for Me”, a song he recorded with Olu Jacobs and his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva. Jacobs’ son, Olugbenga Jacobs, also presented his father’s biography during the funeral programme.

The funeral follows a Night of Tributes and Service of Songs held at Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island, on Wednesday.

The event brought together several leading figures in Nollywood, including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Funke Akindele, Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Hilda Dokubo, Rita Dominic and Segun Arinze.

At the tribute ceremony, colleagues reflected on Jacobs’ decades-long contribution to theatre, television and film. Richard Mofe-Damijo recalled a lesson the late actor taught him about the importance of every role in a production, while Sola Sobowale spoke emotionally about Jacobs’ encouragement early in her career.

Known as the “Lion of Lufodo”, Jacobs had a career spanning more than five decades. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before working in British theatre and television and later becoming one of Nigeria’s most recognisable actors.

He and Joke Silva, whom he married in 1989, co-founded the Lufodo Group and Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, contributing to film production and the training of performers. Jacobs was also honoured with the national award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2011.

Jacobs died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84. His death triggered tributes from actors, filmmakers, political leaders and admirers across Nigeria and beyond, with many reflecting on his influence on generations of performers.

The funeral service is expected to be followed by a private burial. Guests attending the funeral were asked to wear shades of green, while the earlier Night of Tributes had a shade of blue dress code.

See video here