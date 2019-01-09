Vote for only PDP candidates – Gov. Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged residents of the state to vote for only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates during the forthcoming poll.

Ortom gave the advise on Wednesday in Ugba in Logo and Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He said Benue people were known for always voting massively for only one political party, stressing that the 2019 general election should not be different.

He said if they vote massively for PDP they would have a stronger bargaining power.

He also advised them to vote out representatives that performed abysmally because they do not have their interest at heart.

He further pledged to clear backlog of both salaries and pension arrears in the state.

Also, former governor of the state, Dr Gabriel Suswam, urged the people to vote and guard their votes jealously to check manipulations.

Suswam further said a vote for the party was a vote for their emancipation as well as survival.

He encouraged them to vote for Ortom because he sacrificed his position in order to defend them, stating that it was as a result of that, that he defected from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to the PDP.

”Do not disappoint him. Vote him massively so that he will continue to deliver democracy dividends to you,” he said.

The state PDP chairman, Mr John Ngbede, also encouraged the people to vote for Ortom so that he would continue to protect them.

Ngbede also promised that the party faithful would continue to conduct themselves peacefully now, during and after the poll.

A PDP chieftain, Dr Terkula Suswam said that any politician that is against the Anti-Open Grazing Law should of the state not be voted into office. (NAN)