Uyo agog for Atiku Abubakar

BY Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

SUPPORTERS of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Akwa Ibom state are in very high spirit and jubilant mood as they await the arrival of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku Abubakar is expected in the state today Monday, January, 28 for his presidential campaign rally ahead of the elections which is less than three weeks from now.

Although the event was fixed for 2pm the 30, 000 seater capacity Godswill Akpabio International Sadium the venue of the event as at 11:00am was already filled to capacity by the jubilant party members.

At the time of filing even more political groups especially the youth and women groups of the party are also seen thronging the stadium while some youth groups decided to stay outside the stadium to receive the presidential candidate.

In a brief interview with Vanguard a party supporter who identified himself as Inemesit said, “I am happy to be here. I am a Keke operator, but today I decided to park my Keke to support the PDP to return to power. Nigeria led by APC has made life very difficult for people. Instead of things going well things had gone from bad to worse. I was doing better in my business when PDP was in power.”

Similarly, one Mrs. Kate Uduak said, “We the women are here today to show our support for all the PDP candidates. I want PDP to win because most Akwa Ibom women have benefitted from PDP government. Other political parties do not empower the women like PDP, for me that is why I am supporting PDP to win”

Surprisingly, there was no heavy presence of security around the stadium., even some were spotted at some strategic positions around he stadium entrances.

Atiku is yet to arrive the Godswill Ajpabio International stadium as at the time of filing this report.