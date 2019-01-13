UPTH records first successful IVF

By Davies Iheamnachor

The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, has recorded success in In-Vitro Fertilization, IVF, after two years of establishment of the department.

The Institution said it had launched the IVF unit in 2017 and two years later produced a male child through the IVF procedure.

The Chief Medical Director of UPTH, Prof. Henry Ugboma, stated that the success was recorded based on efforts of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department headed by Dr. Preys Fiebai and the Assistant Conception Unit, headed by Prof. John Ikmalo.

He said: “We are proud of this noble achievement. This success story started since 2017, when I was heading that unit. I am happy that we successfully recorded this IVF conception and delivery.

“We still have many others who are pregnant now through this process and are awaiting delivery. We use this opportunity to inform those who are looking for this opportunity to come.

“Everybody must not go through the natural way of conception. Even in academics some do not learn easily. This is another way God has blessed us to have our own babies.”

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old mother of the child who did not want her name mentioned in the media, stated that she has been married for 10 years without a child.

She stated that the conception and delivery was the miracle she has been expecting, when she could not do it naturally.

She commended the team of medical experts at UPTH for their efforts, stating that the IVF on her was cheap and affordable.