Troops nab wanted Boko Haram terrorist

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – TROOPS of 7 Division Garrison have captured a wanted Boko Haram terrorist,Babagana Abubakar Alagarno, in Borno State.



The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman,who disclosed this in a statement, Friday morning,said the troops captured the terrorist, while carrying out cordon and search operations in conjunction with troops of 195 Battalion, Mobile Policemen and CJTF, in some parts of the fringes of Maiduguri, yesterday.

The statement said the troops, while carrying out the operation,”discovered and arrested a wanted Boko Haram terrorists (akagroup member called Babagana Abubakar Alagarno), hiding at Bulabulim Ngarnam community.”

“He was found hiding in a room in possession of two military Blballistic helmets, a pair of military desert boot, a fragment jacket, a jersey pull over, military backpack, camouflage design shorts, two voters identification cards, national identification card, amulets, camouflage T-shirts and military jungle hat.

“He has since been moved out of the area for further interrogation,” the statement said.

It added that “the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, who is also the Commander, Sector 1 of Operation LAFIYA DOLE had visited the troops and conveyed the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole’s commendation to them for the painstaking efforts and professionalism.