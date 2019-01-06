Troops kill Boko Haram insurgent, arrest 2 in Borno

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—Troops of 117 Battalion, 28 Task Force Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Tuesday killed one Boko Haram insurgent and arrested two others in ongoing onslaught against the terrorists in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri , yesterday.

He said the troops also recovered weapons after dislodging the insurgents from the area.

Kukasheka said troops of 117 Battalion, 28 Task Force Brigade on Tuesday launched an offensive against the insurgents at Yachida, Korongelen, Bombula and Forfor villages in Damboa.

He explained that the troops engaged the insurgents in battle at Forfor on Tuesday, “neutralised one of them and arrested two others while others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

The spokesman said that the troop collaborated with some members of Civilian Joint Task Force in the operation which followed a report on the presence of the suspected terrorists in a hideout.